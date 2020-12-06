Medicare open enrollment ends Dec.7

(WBNG) -- According to medicare.gov, the last day for the Medicare Annual open enrollment period for 2021 is tomorrow.

During this period you can also make changes to your existing Medicare plan.

If you apply for Medicare during this period of open enrollment, officials say coverage will begin on January 1 of 2021.

Medicare is the United States' health insurance program for those age 65 and over, but some people younger than 65 are eligible to sign up for the benefits.

To create an account and find out more information on the Medicare system, costs, and coverage visit the Medicare government-regulated website here.