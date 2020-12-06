Mother IDs man killed by deputies in northeastern Minnesota

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Minnesota shot and killed a man who fled officers investigating a shoplifting report. The Star Tribune reports that the man’s mother identified him as 19-year-old Estavon Elioff. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that he fled officers in Mountain Iron around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and was discovered about an hour later in a wooded area. The release says there was a confrontation, deputies deployed Tasers then two of them shot the man. Jacqueline Elioff, of Vancouver, Washington, says she doesn’t know why the officers shot her son. The sheriff’s statement was not clear if the man was the shoplifting suspect.