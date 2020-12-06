Skip to Content

No. 12 Villanova hands No. 17 Texas first loss 68-64

4:21 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64. Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats. Samuels also collected a game-high 12 rebounds after sitting out practice for a week due to a sprained pinky finger on his right hand. Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points for the Longhorns in their first loss on the season.

