Protesters in Moldova demand early parliamentary election

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Moldova’s newly elected pro-Western president Maia Sandu have gathered Sunday in the capital to demand the resignation of the country’s pro-Russia government and an early parliamentary election. Sunday’s protest was organized in response to a call Sandu had issued last Thursday after lawmakers loyal to her staunchly pro-Russia predecessor voted to strip her of a key power. Sandu is due to take office on Dec. 24.