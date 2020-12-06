Seton Hall rallies, and rallies, to beat Penn St. in OT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a career-hight 30 points, Myles Cale scored 16 and Seton Hall beat Penn State 98-92 in overtime. The Pirates only led for two-and-half minutes. Shavar Reynolds’ 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the extra session gave Seton Hall a 93-91 lead it wouldn’t surrender. Down 84-76 with 1:58 remaining in regulation, Seton Hall used an 8-0 run to tie it. Cale missed a 3 from the right baseline as time expired to force overtime. Seth Lundy led Penn State with 23 points.