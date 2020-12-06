Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. has defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships with a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia in the Texan’s first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Two judges scored it 116-112 for Spence with the other at 117-111 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was Spence’s third title defense on his home turf and came 14 months after the Texan escaped injury in a high-speed crash near downtown Dallas. Spence is still undefeated. Garcia lost for the third time in six fights.