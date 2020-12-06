The Discovery Center sweetens the holidays with Annual Village of Gingerbread exhibit

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is hosting their 19th Annual Village of Gingerbread exhibit.

The exhibit has about 30 gingerbread houses that were made from local families and students.

The organization says they are expecting more houses to come soon.

This year’s theme is 'Your Home is your Castle'. Participants had to imagine how their home became their kingdom during the quarantine.

Interim Executive Director Cheryl Dutko says there are a few houses representing Santa Claus’ castle.

“So what does Santa’s castle look like when he’s done delivering gifts,” Dutko said regarding one gingerbread house. “There’s a spa and a getaway cabin.”

The exhibit will be up until the end of the year. You can visit the exhibit and cast your vote for your favorite gingerbread house.

Winners will be announced on the Discovery Center’s Facebook page.