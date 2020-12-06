Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.

VALDOSTA, Georgia (AP) — President Donald Trump held two rallies at once in south Georgia this weekend. He continued to press his grievances over losing the presidential election, using a Saturday night rally in Valdosta, Georgia, to spread baseless allegations of misconduct in last month’s voting in Georgia and beyond. At the same time, he pushed supporters to turn out for a pair of Republican Senate candidates in a runoff election in January. Just hours before the rally, he was rebuffed by Georgia’s Republican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes despite President-elect Joe Biden winning the majority of the vote.