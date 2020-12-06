Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with local officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask. Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery, tweeting on Sunday: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.