Winning lottery ticket bought at JC Wegman’s

(WBNG) -- The New York State Lottery announced this weekend a winning ticket was bought at the Johnson City Wegman's.

Multiple of the top prize-winning tickets were sold for this Friday's take five drawings, and one of those tickets was sold right here in the Southern Tier at Wegman's.

The NYS Lottery reported the winning ticket drawn here in Johnson City was worth more than $33,000.

12 News has not gotten word on who the winner is but send our congratulations.

Another winning ticket was sold at a Deli in Sherly over in Suffolk County.