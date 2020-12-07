Audible enlists Waithe, Gladwell to help find new talent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lena Waithe and Malcolm Gladwell will join several influencers on an advisory board for Audible to help discover new talent. The online audiobook and podcast platform announced on Monday the formation of the Emerging Voices Advisory Board. The diverse board of artists, podcasters, producers and writers was created to help Audible experts define and “further the creative vision” of storytellers. The board will also help attract and develop projects from the “best emerging and established voice across the globe.” Audible also announced the launch of the Audible Podcast Development Program, which aims to identify, develop and create opportunities for the next generation of audio-driven storytellers.