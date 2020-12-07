Brief snow showers/flurries overnight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a snow shower/flurry. Wind: NW 4-8 mph. Low: 22 (18-24)

Tuesday: AM clouds leading to a few peeks of sun for the afternoon. Isolated AM snow shower/flurry. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. High: 31 (28-34)

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW: 5-8 mph. Low: 22 (18-24)

Forecast Discussion

Northwest winds overnight will keep the chance for a brief snow shower or flurry in the forecast. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s. Quiet weather returns for Tuesday, although it will still be pretty chilly. We could see an isolated AM snow shower or flurry on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Warmer air begins moving in for Wednesday. Highs will rebound into the upper 30s, but we will see the chance for some mixed rain/snow showers. We continue a brief warming trend through the weekend. Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the low 40s.

By Saturday, highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50, well above average for this time of year. Although, a cold front will bring the chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. It will also bring back the cooler temperatures. By Sunday, highs will be in the low to mid 40s. We start next week with highs in the 30s.