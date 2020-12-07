Chinese probe orbiting moon with Earth-bound samples

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese probe is orbiting the moon in preparation for returning rocks and debris from the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years. The ascent module of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft transferred a container with 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples after docking with the robot spacecraft on Sunday and was afterward cut free. The orbiter and reentry vehicle will circle the moon for another week awaiting the optimal time to make the roughly three-day, 383,000-kilometer (238,000-mile) journey back to Earth. If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and former Soviet Union to bring moon rocks to Earth.