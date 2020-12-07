Cuomo: New regulation for closing indoor dining

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new rule Monday that ties hospitalization rates to the availability of indoor dining.

Cuomo said if after five days a region's hospitalization rate has not stabilized, indoor dining will close or be reduced. He said in New York City, indoor dining will close completely. In the rest of the state that is not in an orange zone, indoor dining will be reduced to 25 or 50% capacity.

Cuomo is also calling for hospital beds across the state to increase capacity by 25%. He said the state can increase by 50% but is waiting because hospitalization rates are not critical.

Governor Cuomo also said the state is calling for all able retired nurses and doctors to return to service. He said the state will automatically renew registrations for free. He believes the state can get an additional 20,000 nurses and doctors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined the briefing and answered some questions. Fauci said the "bad time" and holiday peak could be the middle of January. He said it takes two and a half weeks from the date of the event or holiday to see the numbers.