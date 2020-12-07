EXPLAINER: What has Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission accomplished?

TOKYO (AP) — A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. After a preliminary inspection, it is due to be flown to Japan for research. The extremely high precision required to carry out the mission thrilled many in Japan, who said they took pride in its success. The project’s manager, Yuichi Tsuda of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, called the capsule a *treasure box.* The AP explains the significance of the project and what comes next.