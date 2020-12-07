Feeling like Winter

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold. Scattered snow showers. 0-Less than .50” 20% High 32 (26-34) Wind NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. 0-Less than .50” Low 22 (18-24) Wind NW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 10-20 mph

With cold and breezy conditions, we'll keep clouds ans some snow showers in the forecast Monday.

Still cold and mostly cloudy Tuesday.

We'll have moderating temperatures for Wednesday. With warmer air moving in, we'll have rain and snow showers.

Temperatures will be above average with mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday.

With a cold front approaching, we'll have rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

