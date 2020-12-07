Governor Tom Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to help slow spread of virus

HARRISBURG, PA (WBNG) -- The state of Pennsylvania reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, Monday.

This brings their total since the pandemic began to more than 420,000 cases.

Governor Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to follow the state's mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the virus to not overwhelm their hospitals.

There are now 5,300 patients hospitalized and about 1,100 patients in intensive care units.

Governor Tom Wolf says stretching the medical staff to their breaking point will be dangerous to anyone who needs medical care for the virus or any other reason.

“This is just taking everything we have on our healthcare systems and stretching it to the limits,” Wolf said. “Several counties in the northern part of the state have reported already that they have very few ICU beds”

As for the flu, so far the state has reported 480 flu cases and one flu-related death.