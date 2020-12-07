Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16. Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss. Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks. Rodgers’ three touchdown passes increased his career total to 400.

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Hurts briefly gave the Philadelphia Eagles a spark enough to create a full-blown quarterback controversy. Carson Wentz was benched in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks. Hurts, the rookie second-round pick, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards. Coach Doug Pederson didn’t commit to a starter next week when the Eagles host the New Orleans Saints.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers will try to become the 10th team to start a season 12-0 when they host Washington. The Steelers are coming off an uneven 19-14 victory over Baltimore in a game that was rescheduled three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens. Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro says the daily concerns of trying to play the season amid a pandemic have outweighed any hype surrounding his team’s torrid start. Washington has won two straight to get back in the race in the underachieving NFC East.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64. Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats. Jermaine Samuels collected a game-high 12 rebounds after sitting out practice for a week due to a sprained pinky finger on his right hand. Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points for the Longhorns in their first loss on the season.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a career-hight 30 points, Myles Cale scored 16 and Seton Hall beat Penn State 98-92 in overtime. The Pirates only led for two-and-half minutes. Shavar Reynolds’ 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the extra session gave Seton Hall a 93-91 lead it wouldn’t surrender. Down 84-76 with 1:58 remaining in regulation, Seton Hall used an 8-0 run to tie it. Cale missed a 3 from the right baseline as time expired to force overtime. Seth Lundy led Penn State with 23 points.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart had 12 points off the bench to carry Army to a 63-59 win over La Salle. Jack Clark led the Explorers with 18 points and nine rebounds.