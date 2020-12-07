Longtime National Spelling Bee director steps down

The longtime executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee has stepped down. Scripps announced Paige Kimble’s departure on Monday after 22 years in charge of the world’s preeminent spelling competition. Kimble’s final year on the job ended up being the first year without a bee since 1945. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is normally held in late May at a convention center outside Washington and includes hundreds of spellers. Cincinnati-based Scripps has yet to announce plans for next year’s bee. A Scripps spokeswoman says “the bee team is planning to host a competition in 2021.”