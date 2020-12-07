Nor’easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The leader of a utility in Maine says a nor’easter over the weekend was “one of the biggest storms in terms of destruction in this century in the last 20 years.” Central Maine Power executive David Flangan says power won’t be fully restored for some customers in hard-hit areas until Wednesday night. The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, rain and powerful gusts that knocked out electricity to more than 225,000 customers Saturday and Sunday in Maine. It was the hardest-hit state in New England. Some utility polls were snapped and had to be replaced.