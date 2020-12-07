Owego Veteran’s of Foreign Wars stresses the importance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Veteran's of Foreign Wars say those are the key words: Remember Pearl Harbor.

Since the organization was not able to hold their usual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day service, they asked Tioga County residents to pause at 12:55 p.m. to remember the five Tioga County residents who were at Pearl Harbor at the time of the attack.

These five servicemen from Tioga County at Pearl Harbor, including Seaman First Class Delmar Dale Sibley, who was still abroad the USS Arizona when the shipped was attacked. Sibley was Owego's first World War II casualty.

The Pearl Harbor survivors were Bill Kennedy of Owego, Army Sergeant Richard Hopkins of Berkshire, Marine Lester Dunham of Owego and Army Technical Sergeant Donald Stocks of Owego.

Owego VFW Memorial Chairman Jim Raftis says we should use this day to reflect on remembering Pearl Harbor.

“As you’re driving by the different communities you should see the american flags out, especially at half staff on this day,” Raftis said.

Raftis also mentioned another way you can remember Pearl Harbor is to place a wreath on a veterans grave and participate in the Wreaths Across America program.