Oxford Academy and Central School District moves remote for week due to positive cases

OXFORD (WBNG) -- The Oxford Academy and Central School District is going remote for a week.

School officials said remote learning will run from Monday, Dec. 7 through Monday, Dec. 14.

The district added the decision is due to positive COVID-19 cases involving an Oxford Primary Academy staff member and a high school student.

Officials said they are targeting Tuesday, Dec. 15 as the earliest date to return to in-person learning.

