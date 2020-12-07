Pandemic pushes newly hungry Americans to crowded food lines

As the year of the pandemic nears an end, millions of Americans facing economic collapse are depending on food banks to stave off hunger. Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, has distributed 4.2 billion meals in an 8-month period. That’s an unprecedented pace in the group’s history. An Associated Press analysis of most of the group’s food banks found a nearly 57 percent increase in food distribution compared with last year. Experts say Latinos, Blacks, households with, children and women are among those at greatest risk of hunger.