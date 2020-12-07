Santa and Mrs. Claus are comin’ to town, but they’re doing it a little differently this year

(WBNG) -- Santa and Mrs. Claus wanted to keep everyone safe this year, but they still want to know what is on your Christmas list!

Instead of sitting on his lap, you can chat with Santa and Mrs. Claus over zoom.

"This year due to COVID-19, in July I got the idea about video chats, so we posted a video in July and here we are," said Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Linda Kittredge with Kittredge Claus.

Some children shared wishes of getting a Nintendo Switch, or even some legos. Others had pressing questions about life in the North Pole, even asking about the weather.

"It is pretty cold, that's why I have this beard to keep me warm," said Santa, portrayed by John Kittredge.

If you're hoping for some presents under the tree this year, Santa says there is one rule you have to follow.

"They have to be on the nice list. To be on the nice list, they have to listen to mom, their dad, and their guardians. When they say it's time to brush your teeth, it's time to brush your teeth," said Santa.

For Mrs. Claus, she loves seeing how the children react to meeting Santa in real life.

"I love to see the kids' expressions when they think it's the real Santa. If we can get one more child to believe, that's our goal," said Mrs. Claus.

To learn more about Kittredge Claus, you can head over to their Facebook page.