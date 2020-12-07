Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh’s perfect season 23-17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run at perfection is over. Washington rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun Pittsburgh 23-17 to drop the Steelers to 11-1 on the season. Washington quarterback Alex Smith passed for 296 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Logan Thomas in the fourth quarter that tied the game. Dustin Hopkins kicked a field goal with just over 2 minutes left to put Washington ahead to stay. Pittsburgh missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth with the loss. Washington won its third straight and stayed tied with the New York Giants for the top spot in the NFC East at 5-7.