Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test

WASHINGTON (AP) — More people around President Donald Trump keep coming down with COVID-19. Now he says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. Giuliani was exhibiting some symptoms and was admitted on Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with local officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask. Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery, tweeting: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”