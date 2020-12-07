Venezuela’s Maduro claims sweep of boycotted election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s political alliance has claimed a sweeping victory in congressional elections boycotted by his opponents as being fraudulent. The National Electoral Council announced early Monday that Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela and allied parties dominated the vote. The win gives Maduro sway over the last institution out of his grasp. U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó and the major opposition parties didn’t run in the election. They say Maduro’s government stole control of the elections commission and three largest opposition parties. International organizations like the European Union refused to send observers, saying it lacked conditions for a fair election.