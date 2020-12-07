Walton Central School District goes remote due to positive case

WALTON (WBNG) -- The Walton Central School District will learn remotely Monday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The decision was made after the Chenango County Health Department notified the district of a positive COVID-19 case involving a staff member.

Superintendent Michael A. MacDonald said contact tracing will take place the next two days.

Additionally, the district said the move impacts all programs at DCMO BOCES.

