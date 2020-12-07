With 2 open seats, Newsom may reshape California politics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joe Biden’s White House win has made Gov. Gavin Newsom a California kingmaker. Biden announced Monday he would nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his health secretary, giving Newsom a second appointment to make for a top political post. He is already considering who to appoint to the U.S. Senate to replace Vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Both appointees will hold the seats until 2022 when they face reelection. The power to choose two influential political posts brings benefits and challenges to the first-term Democratic governor. And his choices could shape politics in the nation’s biggest Democratic state for years to come.