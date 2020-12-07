Wolf Administration reminds out-of-work Pennsylvanians of the resources available

HARRISBURG, PA (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Human Services reminded out-of-work Pennsylvanians of available state assistance.

The Wolf Administration is urging Congress to extend federal pandemic assistance programs like the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program or PUA.

About 500,000 Pennsylvanians will lose their unemployment payments if these programs end.

DHS Secretary Teresa Miller says if Pennsylvanians are looking for additional help there are still programs like medicaid to provide security if you are looking for your next step.

“These programs exist so that in our most difficult moments you are not alone in meeting these essential needs,” Miller said.

The federal unemployment assistance programs are set to expire on December 31.