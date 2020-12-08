Skip to Content

2 killed, 2 critically injured in Omaha house explosion

New
4:38 pm National News from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say an explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Nebraska, has left two people dead and two others critically injured. Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says firefighters responded to the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Fitzpatrick says the house was leveled and completely destroyed. The explosion also caused significant damage to homes on either side of the house. The blast in south-central Omaha rained splintered lumber and other debris throughout the neighborhood, and witnesses say it was felt and heard miles away. The cause wasn’t immediately released.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content