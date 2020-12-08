40 Years after John Lennon’s death, hear from the Upstate NY surgeon who tried to revive him

(WBNG) -- 40 years ago, on the night of December 8th, a third-year surgical resident at a New York City hospital was called down to the emergency room to work to save a patient who had been shot multiple times.

The call to rush to the emergency room came over the loudspeaker, it was just the first indication that this was no ordinary patient.

The surgeon didn't know it at the time, but the patient was Beatles legend John Lennon.

Doctor David Halleran, who now works in private practice in Syracuse, New York, recalls Lennon as unresponsive when he came to the ER.

"I'm the senior resident at the ER at the time," Halleran said, beginning to describe the operation he performed to try and save Lennon. "So they open his chest. His heart was intact, I started cardiac massage, I think the great vessels above his heart must have been injured."

"Cardiac massage" describes the process where a doctor physically puts their hands on a patient's heart in an attempt to keep blood moving. "His heart in my hand," Halleran worked rhythmically to try and resuscitate Lennon for 45 minutes.

"About 15, 20 minutes into it someone says ‘hey that looks like John Lennon,” and I said nah it can’t be John Lennon, and this time they are going through his belongings and they open his wallet and there's this gold American Express card that says John Lennon on it.”

Halleran couldn't believe it.

"I said 'no, it's not John Lennon'," Halleran recalls. "I said 'it couldn't be' because we wouldn't be doing this to someone like this."

He says it was another doctor, who saw what was happening at the Dakota Apartment building - where Lennon was shot outside of, was the one who rushed in to confirm the news of who was on their operating table.

"Just as I had my doubting Thomas moment, 'no it isn't, no it isn't,' he walks in and goes 'yes it is,' so i had my "OMG" moment and we kept working on him."

Halleran said Lennon's pulse never returned. They could never get any blood pressure. He never woke up.

They pronounced him dead at about 10:45 PM.

He recognizes his role here was part of just a "fly speck of history," just a 50% change Halleran would be there.

At the time, he says he kept his cool, he had a job to do. Only after did it all become surreal.

“It was pretty striking it took me three days where I couldn’t watch tv, read a newspaper, or listen to radio because everything was just Lennon, Lennon, Lennon, Lennon, and I was just sort of, and I was just - I don’t want to say upset, but I was just an empty feeling for a few days after that.”

The moment stuck with him for a long time, he said.

A fan of the Beatles and John Lennon, Halleran believes Lennon and just gotten his life together when he was killed.

"It's a waste," he said. "What a waste of talent." He wonders what Lennon could have produced over the past 40 years.

"It's so easy to destroy something," Halleran said. "It's so hard to create and be good. It takes a lot of time and effort, and in one quick moment it's gone."

He belives it's remarkable that it's been 40 years and people are still talking about Lennon. "No one does this with Elvis or other people, when you think about it this is the one person, at least as a singer, that we're still talking about."

"It's a whole in my heart that this guy couldn't have lived a normal life like everyone wants to," he said.