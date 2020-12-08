Another cold, windy day

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 32 (26-34) Wind NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers after midnight. 0-1” 20% Low 22 (18-24) Wind W becoming SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.10” rain, 0-1” snow 40% High 38 (34-40) Wind SW becoming W 10-15 mph

Still cold and mostly cloudy Tuesday. A low over the Atlantic will give us a north wind. With a warm front moving in Tuesday night, we'll have snow developing after midnight.

We'll have moderating temperatures for Wednesday. With warmer air moving in, we'll have rain and snow showers.

Temperatures will be above average with mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday.

With a cold front approaching, we'll have rain showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures could fall through the afternoon Sunday. This leads to a cool but seasonable Monday.

