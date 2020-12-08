Global stocks follow Wall Street lower amid virus worries

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and U.S. futures have declined as surging coronavirus infections in the United States and some other countries temper investor optimism over development of possible vaccines. Markets in London, Shanghai and Tokyo retreated. Rising virus case numbers have prompted some U.S. states and European governments to reimpose curbs on travel and business, setting back an economic recovery. On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was down 0.3% after health care, finance and energy stocks declined overnight.