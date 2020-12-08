Barber shop owner by day, football coach by night

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- With no football to coach this fall, Chenango Valley's Nick Sorrenti found a different way to stay busy.

Sorrenti opened his own barber shop, Studio 11, last week.

"Being a boss, being a head coach, those are two words that are kind of powerful," he said.

After spending years cutting hair and working in barber shops, Sorrenti said he never imagined he would open his own.

Then, the pandemic hit.

"I couldn't work," he said. "It made me realize that if I don't work, there's no way to create income for my family or myself."

Despite the challenges business owners faced this year, Sorrenti decided to follow his dream, calling it a learning experience, rather than a risk.

"Truthfully, I didn't think twice about it," he said.

Taking what he learned from his last job as a barber, Sorrenti obtained his master barber license, and turned his vision into an upscale barber shop.

"Just like with coaching you take bits and pieces of every program and you kind of implement it into your own to make it yours," he said. "So that's kind of what I did here."

Studio 11 provides an experience beyond a haircut, which is what Sorrenti was hoping for when he put it together.

"Someone came in and goes this is more than just a barber shop, this is an experience," he said. "And that's hitting the nail on the head. I want all families to know that if you come here, you're going to feel safe, you're going to feel happy. You're going to get a really really great haircut, but an even better experience."

Sorrenti said the barber shop came to life much faster than he imagined, which was largely due to football being canceled this fall.

"I'm not happy football was canceled by any means," he said. "I want football more than anything, but if football was going on, I wouldn't have gotten this shop done as quickly as I did."

Now that Studio 11 is up and running, Sorrenti is applying what he coaches on the field, to his passion off the field.

"If you want to be successful, you can't expect to win it when game day happens. All that preparation comes in during practice. So these are all the things you have to implement into the business just like as a coach to make your business successful," he said.

If it's anything like his first season coaching the Warriors, Sorrenti is confident he'll find success with his new business.

"If we can have a year like we did this past year at Chenango Valley, something we're happy with but never satisfied with, at Studio 11 I think we can have a really successful year," he said.