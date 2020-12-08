Cortland Enlarged City School District moves 8th graders, high school students remote

CORTLAND (WBNG) -- 8th grade and high school students in the Cortland Enlarged City School District will learn remotely Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The district announced on its Facebook page all 8th graders will continue remote learning until Wednesday, Dec. 16, and all high school students will learn remotely through Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Courtesy: Cortland City Enlarged School District Facebook

The district plans to have 8th graders return to in-person learning on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The district said more information is expected Wednesday.