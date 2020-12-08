Hawaii certifies Biden’s win of state’s presidential vote

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is certifying the results of its presidential vote after the state Supreme Court dismissed an elections complaint challenging the entirety of the Nov. 3 general election. President-elect Joe Biden won 63% of Hawaii’s vote, compared to President Donald Trump’s 34% Hawaii has four electors in the electoral college, which is due to meet next Monday. The pending court case had held up certification of the presidential vote for more than two weeks. The justices say said the plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the results of all federal, state and county races and failed to prove any facts in support of their claims.