Its going to be a snowy morning commute

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear early before clouds begin to increase gradually. Low of 22 (18-24). Winds out of the west, southwest 5-15mph.



WEDNESDAY: Widespread snow showers develop between 5am-7am from northwest to southeast. Snow may lead to a slick morning commute. Snow begins to taper off to more scattered activity between 10am and noon. Rain will mix in as temperatures warm to the upper 30s. A second round of snow will be during the evening commute. 60%. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches. High of 38 (34-40). Winds out of the west, southwest at 7-15mph.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers continuing early before transforming into lake effect snow showers. 40%. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to an inch especially further north in Chenango, Cortland, and Tompkins counties. Low of 30 (27-32). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-15 mph.



THURSDAY: Isolated lake effect shower early. 20% North. Mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine. High of 40 (warmest south). Low of 28.



FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild. High of 46. Low of 32.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. 30%. High of 46. Low of 38.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. 40%. High of 44. Low of 28.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 39. Low of 28.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible. High of 34.

Clouds will begin to increase tonight as a trough moves through the region. As it does, widespread snow showers will develop for the morning commute on Wednesday leading to some slick travel. Snow showers transition to rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures warm. By the evening commute, temperatures will begin to drop below freezing again allowing for more snow showers. Snow lingers into Thursday morning before tapering off.



There will be plenty of dry time on Thursday and Friday with above average temperatures.

Heading into this weekend, we are tracking another low pressure that could bring rain to the region.