Mills picks up where he left off

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team opened the season with back-to-back losses, but Binghamton sophomore guard Brenton Mills was a bright spot.

Mills scored game-high's in both games against Marist.

" It's just fun out there competing again," he said.

Mills scored 20 points in the season opener. The following day, he scored 19 points at Marist.

"I saw we needed some scoring so I tried to do what I could, just stay aggressive, try to get to the hoop," said Mills.

Mills is coming off an America East all-rookie season, averaging 9.7 points per game.

"I felt like there was a little rust but I just tried to make up for it with my effort, and just you know trying to stay aggressive and do whatever I can," said Mills.

The majority of the Bearcats team hasn't played with each other in a full game setting.

"We haven't spent a lot of time together, and we've had few practices so it's going to be a bit of adjustments over the course of the season."

Mills said the more the team plays together, the more they'll gel. He said he noticed the chemistry building as the game went on.

"I think as the game went along, we found rhythm, the more we flow together," he said.

The Bearcats fell short of a comeback in both games. The first game brought added excitement, when sophomore Tyler Betram hit a game-tying three pointer to send the game to overtime.

Mills was right next to Bertram, watching it unfold.

"I knew it was going in, that's why I was running over there," he said.

"Just being there as team, and seeing that, celebrating together really helped, and showed we're back."

Mills is looking to step up again when the Bearcats return to the court.

"Just being more of a leader. We've lost two in a row, so I think just taking that next step and not allowing ourselves to get down and make excuses," he said.

As they prepares to take on Robert Morris Saturday, there's one goal in mind.

"I think there's just a few key things we're missing. I think we'll be good, we're just looking for that first W (win)," said Mills.

Game time Saturday is set for 2 p.m. at the Events Center.