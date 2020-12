EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mezie Offurum posted 19 points and eight rebounds, and Damian Chong Qui had 17 points and eight assists as Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57. The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams. Jalen Gibbs had 13 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s. Nana Opoku added six points and five blocks. Mark Flagg had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Flash.