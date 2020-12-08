Suspects steals around $2,500 worth of gift cards from Otsego County church

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Police says it needs the public's help after Price Chopper gift cards were taken from the Church of Christ Uniting church in the village of Richfield Springs, N.Y.

State Police say around $2,500 worth of gift cards have been stolen from the church. The gift cards were intended to be given to families in need of food.

Police believe the gift cards were taken on Dec. 1 or a few days earlier. In addition to this, they say church members found an emergency door had been pried open but its unclear if the suspect used the door to get inside the church.

Individuals with information about this incident, or are aware of someone selling Price Chopper gift cards, are asked to call State Police at (607) 561-7400 and reference number 9956069.