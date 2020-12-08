The Memory Maker Project spreads holiday cheer with ‘carol grams’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Memory Maker Project is spreading holiday cheer with carol grams over the phone.

Due to not being able to sing at the Roberson Museum and Science Center’s Home for the Holidays, the organization wanted to continue to spread joy.

To send a carol gram to a loved one, when signing up give the person’s information, make a donation of any size to help fund future programs, pick a song and the organization will do the rest.

The Memory Maker Project will call your loved one and sing the carol over the phone.

Director Christina Muscatello says through their virtual events they’ve had so far this year they have seen people come alive through the arts.

“The arts are important all of the time but it’s especially important during times of durison,” Muscatello said. “When you really need a little pick me up, a little boost. And we’re excited to bring that to people.”

To send a carol gram to your loved one this holiday season, check out The Memory Maker Project’s website.