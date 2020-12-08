The Small Business Development Center discusses the importance of aiding local businesses

(WBNG) -- As lawmakers in Congress continue to deliberate on relief packages, the Small Business Development Center at Binghamton University says it's necessary that small businesses receive aid.

SBDC says the CARES Act funding back in the Spring of this year was fundamental in keeping small businesses afloat.

The center says small businesses need financial assistance in order to survive what has already been a challenging year. Yet, they also caution saying that what small businesses need is more money -- not debt.

The center, which is funded through Federal and State grants, says it has helped over 900 businesses who have or will be affected by COVID 19.

Yet, to their surprise, they say, they also say they welcomed in some new businesses, adding that they saw an increase in people who wanted to open a new business.

The center says they have also seen success stories with some of the businesses they have assisted. The center says it has advisors that help businesses with a range of topics, including navigating e-commerce.

SBDC says it is also preemptively planning in case things get worse in New York and has already set certain programs in place.

SBDC says it is free for any business to request assistance. To find out more information click here.