Tioga County Open Door Mission gears up for toy giveaway

OWEGO (WBNG) -- It's the last week to donate for The Tioga County Open Door Mission's annual toy giveaway.

The Waverly drive through toy giveaway is this Saturday, December 12 at the Village Hall from 12pm to 2 pm . It will be a drive through event. The Open Door Mission's toy drive will take place on December 17 from 5 pm to 7pm at the Open Door Mission.

The Mission is also holding a fundraising challenge to raise money not just for this year, but also for next year's toy drive. The contest is between Executive Director Mary Sobol and Outreach Coordinator Dustin Root. They each have a fundraising jar at the Red Door in Waverly and whoever's jar has more will take the viral Paqui One Chip Challenge on Facebook Live.

Root says it's just a fun way to make sure everyone in the county is take care of this Christmas, especially kids in need who have been through so much additional stress due to the pandemic.

"Kids are going in and out of school, classrooms are being shut down and then opened back up so it's important to bring them a few days of joy when you can," he said.

To donate toys or make a monetary donation you can head to the Red Door in at 359 Broad St in Waverly, the Open Door Mission in Owego, or you can make a donation online by clicking here.