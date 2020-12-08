UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson Brussels trip

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union say talks on a free-trade deal are teetering on the brink of collapse, with just over three weeks until an economic rupture that will cause upheaval for businesses on both sides of the English Channel. Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels in the coming days for face-to-face talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. But officials downplayed the chances of a breakthrough. German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said the bloc’s confidence in Britain was hanging in the balance and “political will in London” is needed to get a deal. After months of negotiations, talks are stuck on several key issues, including fishing rights.