Village of Owego asks for community input through police reform survey

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Village of Owego is the latest local government asking for community input on the issue of police reform.

Owego Mayor Mike Baratta says the survey is in response to Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order in June requiring local governments to take a closer look at how they handle community policing in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Baratta says the goal of the survey is to make sure everyone in the village feels they are being treated fairly by the police department, and the community's needs are being met.

"We are looking to provide the best service we can and we want to make sure that service is equal and fair. The residents and people who interact with the police, their opinions are valuable to us," he said.

He says the survey is a collaboration with Tioga County, and the results will be cross examined with the results of the County's own survey. He adds that the Village's police budget is already at it's bare bones as it is, so there will likely have to be collaboration with the county should it be decided that the department needs better access to mental health resources or similar reforms.

He said that he feels community policing is something that the department already does exceptionally well, but he is confident that the village and the department will take seriously any issues that the survey may bring to light.

"The folks here are very involved in the community and we hope the survey will reflect that, but we obviously want people to be honest with their opinions and I think the guys and gals here will take it seriously and it will come out in a positive way," he said.

