Woman dead in Colesville fire

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department is investigating a fire that left one woman dead in the Town of Colesville.

According to a news release, 60-year-old Wendy A. Sutton was killed in the fire on Walton Street. She was the homeowner.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 5:45 a.m. Monday in Harpursville. The Windsor, Ouaguaga and West Colesville Fire Departments were already on scene when police arrived.

As of 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, the New York State Police Department says it does not believe the fire to be suspicious.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Forensic Identification Unit and Broome County Fire Investigation were also on scene.