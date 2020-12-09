Belgium seeks to ease virus rules on religious services

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s government is under pressure to change its restrictive rules on religious services during the coronavirus crisis after the highest court said the measures impede constitutional conditions on freedom of religion. The ruling on containing the virus was further compounded Wednesday with new scientific information that the recent steep decline of the main COVID-19 indicators is leveling off. The Council of State ruled that, at least temporarily, the government needs to change its measures so that a possible restriction on the collective nature of religious services “is not disproportionate.”