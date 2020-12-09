Christmas tradition continues at Molyneaux Tree Farm

(WBNG) -- For many it's a family tradition that even the pandemic isn't going to stop, and that is going out and getting a fresh, real Christmas Tree.

Like any industry tree farms are feeling the impacts of the pandemic, but Gene Molyneaux, owner of Molyneaux tree farm says the season is going reasonably well so far.

He says the farm has had to makes some adjustments due to the pandemic, such as regularly rotating and cleaning saws for U-cut trees as well as rearranging the gift shop. He says this was made easier by the fact that they had to deal with pandemic related restrictions during the farm's summer season.

"During the summer we have u-pick blueberries and before we could open that we had to comply with everything to set up ahead of time, so it wasn't like we were starting from scratch," he said.

He says while he doesn't have concrete sales figures for the season so far, it doesn't seem like the pandemic is discouraging people from coming out and getting a tree.

"They always seem to be happy, It's something that comes along with going out and getting a tree and being in the fresh air," he said.

He said the major downside to this season is that the farm isn't offering tractor rides for people to ride out and pick their tree.