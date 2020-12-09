Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench. Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website. Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021. Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a 75-55 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. Brockington hit 10 of 14 the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions, who used a 17-0 run early in the first half to grab the lead and never trailed again. Jalen Cone paced the Hokies with 11 points. Virginia Tech, which shot just 37%, had won 34 straight non-conference games on its home court.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer perfect, and their first loss of the season left them with plenty to work on. Pittsburgh’s running game managed just 21 yards rushing against Washington, the franchise’s third-lowest total since 1970. The loss dropped the Steelers to 11-1 and into a tie with Kansas City for the top spot in the AFC. Coach Mike Tomlin says his team can’t use injuries as an excuse and needs to become more physical. The Steelers will try to avoid a losing streak when they travel to surging Buffalo next weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies great Mike Schmidt was there the day Dick Allen returned to play for Philadelphia. It was 1975, several seasons after Allen had left following years of fighting racism, a period that cost the seven-time All-Star fans and fame. The Phillies retired Allen’s No. 15 last September and Schmidt was at Citizens Bank Park for the ceremony and spoke fondly and forcefully about his former teammate. Allen died Monday at age 78. Schmidt tells The Associated Press it was quite a moving scene when Allen drew a standing ovation in his first game back in a Phillies uniform.